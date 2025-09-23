Hip-Hop Mogul Combs' Lawyers Seek Reduced Sentence Amid Legal Battle
Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs request a reduced sentence after the hip-hop icon was convicted of prostitution-related charges but acquitted of more severe offenses. They argue for a 14-month term, citing his clean record in jail and personal responsibilities. Prosecutors seek a longer sentence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:04 IST
Attorneys representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs are advocating for a lenient 14-month sentence in his prostitution-related conviction, minimizing time away from his family. This follows his acquittal on more serious charges.
Since his arrest on September 16, 2024, Combs has reportedly remained incident-free and transformed his lifestyle, becoming sober for the first time in 25 years.
Despite his legal entanglements, Combs's defense emphasizes his contributions to hip-hop and personal growth. However, prosecutors seek a significant term, notwithstanding the jury's decision on his more severe charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sean Combs
- sentence
- reduction
- prostitution
- hip-hop
- legal
- battle
- federal
- conviction
- Manhattan
Advertisement