Hip-Hop Mogul Combs' Lawyers Seek Reduced Sentence Amid Legal Battle

Attorneys representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs are advocating for a lenient 14-month sentence in his prostitution-related conviction, minimizing time away from his family. This follows his acquittal on more serious charges.

Since his arrest on September 16, 2024, Combs has reportedly remained incident-free and transformed his lifestyle, becoming sober for the first time in 25 years.

Despite his legal entanglements, Combs's defense emphasizes his contributions to hip-hop and personal growth. However, prosecutors seek a significant term, notwithstanding the jury's decision on his more severe charges.

