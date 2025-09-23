Left Menu

Hip-Hop Mogul Combs' Lawyers Seek Reduced Sentence Amid Legal Battle

Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs request a reduced sentence after the hip-hop icon was convicted of prostitution-related charges but acquitted of more severe offenses. They argue for a 14-month term, citing his clean record in jail and personal responsibilities. Prosecutors seek a longer sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:04 IST
Hip-Hop Mogul Combs' Lawyers Seek Reduced Sentence Amid Legal Battle
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Attorneys representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs are advocating for a lenient 14-month sentence in his prostitution-related conviction, minimizing time away from his family. This follows his acquittal on more serious charges.

Since his arrest on September 16, 2024, Combs has reportedly remained incident-free and transformed his lifestyle, becoming sober for the first time in 25 years.

Despite his legal entanglements, Combs's defense emphasizes his contributions to hip-hop and personal growth. However, prosecutors seek a significant term, notwithstanding the jury's decision on his more severe charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Khamenei's Firm Stance: No Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Dossier

Khamenei's Firm Stance: No Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Dossier

 United Arab Emirates
2
World Bank's Bold Move to Boost Argentina's Economy

World Bank's Bold Move to Boost Argentina's Economy

 United States
3
Heroic Flood Rescue by MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar

Heroic Flood Rescue by MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Rush to Avert Sanctions on Iran

High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Rush to Avert Sanctions on Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025