Tragic Death Sparks Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Nagar, a 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a man and his relatives. The incident arose from suspicions of an affair. Five individuals have been detained, with investigations ongoing. The victim was taken to SRN Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Updated: 23-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:10 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Nagar district when a 21-year-old youth was reportedly beaten to death by a man and his relatives over suspicions of an affair.
The tragic event occurred on Monday night in Bhaterwa village, under the Karchana police station's jurisdiction. The deceased, Diwakar Patel, had allegedly visited the woman, prompting her husband to alert relatives, who then assaulted Patel.
Authorities detained five suspects after the young man's father, Salikram Patel, filed a complaint. The investigation is ongoing as the victim's body undergoes a postmortem.
