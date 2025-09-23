Tragic Death Sparks Investigation in Uttar Pradesh

A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Nagar district when a 21-year-old youth was reportedly beaten to death by a man and his relatives over suspicions of an affair.

The tragic event occurred on Monday night in Bhaterwa village, under the Karchana police station's jurisdiction. The deceased, Diwakar Patel, had allegedly visited the woman, prompting her husband to alert relatives, who then assaulted Patel.

Authorities detained five suspects after the young man's father, Salikram Patel, filed a complaint. The investigation is ongoing as the victim's body undergoes a postmortem.

