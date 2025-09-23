Left Menu

Tragic Death Sparks Investigation in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Nagar, a 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a man and his relatives. The incident arose from suspicions of an affair. Five individuals have been detained, with investigations ongoing. The victim was taken to SRN Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:10 IST
Tragic Death Sparks Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Nagar district when a 21-year-old youth was reportedly beaten to death by a man and his relatives over suspicions of an affair.

The tragic event occurred on Monday night in Bhaterwa village, under the Karchana police station's jurisdiction. The deceased, Diwakar Patel, had allegedly visited the woman, prompting her husband to alert relatives, who then assaulted Patel.

Authorities detained five suspects after the young man's father, Salikram Patel, filed a complaint. The investigation is ongoing as the victim's body undergoes a postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New U.S. Data Centers

Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New...

 Global
2
Markets Slide Amid Powell's Inflation Balancing Act

Markets Slide Amid Powell's Inflation Balancing Act

 Global
3
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

 Global
4
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025