Nexstar Media Holds Back on Jimmy Kimmel's Return
Nexstar Media has decided not to air 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on its ABC affiliates following its suspension by ABC. The suspension stemmed from comments made by Kimmel, with potential consequences mentioned by the FCC. Nexstar remains committed to its decision amidst a major merger needing FCC approval.
Nexstar Media has opted not to resume airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its ABC affiliates, instead choosing alternative programming. This decision comes in response to Walt Disney's announcement of the show's return. ABC previously suspended Kimmel for remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist.
The suspension came after FCC Chair Brendan Carr warned that broadcasters airing Kimmel could face fines or loss of licenses. Nexstar, which operates 32 ABC affiliates, is currently seeking FCC approval for a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna and stands by its decision to pre-empt Kimmel, pledging to monitor the show closely.
Though Walt Disney has not issued a comment, Sinclair Broadcasting announced it will also not air Kimmel's show on its 38 ABC affiliates, including those in major markets like Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nexstar
- Jimmy Kimmel
- ABC
- Disney
- FCC
- media
- suspension
- merger
- Tegna
- Sinclair
ALSO READ
Social Media Trap: A Disturbing Case of Exploitation in Kalyan
Nexstar Media Group Challenges Disney's Plans for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Congress Urges Immediate Relief for Maharashtra Farmers Amid Rain Havoc
HRW Calls for Immediate Release of Jailed Tibetan Rights Advocate
Disney Reinstates Kimmel Amidst Media Freedom Debate: Business or Principle?