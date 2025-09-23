Left Menu

Nexstar Media Holds Back on Jimmy Kimmel's Return

Nexstar Media has decided not to air 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on its ABC affiliates following its suspension by ABC. The suspension stemmed from comments made by Kimmel, with potential consequences mentioned by the FCC. Nexstar remains committed to its decision amidst a major merger needing FCC approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:12 IST
Nexstar Media has opted not to resume airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its ABC affiliates, instead choosing alternative programming. This decision comes in response to Walt Disney's announcement of the show's return. ABC previously suspended Kimmel for remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist.

The suspension came after FCC Chair Brendan Carr warned that broadcasters airing Kimmel could face fines or loss of licenses. Nexstar, which operates 32 ABC affiliates, is currently seeking FCC approval for a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna and stands by its decision to pre-empt Kimmel, pledging to monitor the show closely.

Though Walt Disney has not issued a comment, Sinclair Broadcasting announced it will also not air Kimmel's show on its 38 ABC affiliates, including those in major markets like Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.

