Nexstar Media Holds Back on Jimmy Kimmel's Return

Nexstar Media has opted not to resume airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its ABC affiliates, instead choosing alternative programming. This decision comes in response to Walt Disney's announcement of the show's return. ABC previously suspended Kimmel for remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist.

The suspension came after FCC Chair Brendan Carr warned that broadcasters airing Kimmel could face fines or loss of licenses. Nexstar, which operates 32 ABC affiliates, is currently seeking FCC approval for a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna and stands by its decision to pre-empt Kimmel, pledging to monitor the show closely.

Though Walt Disney has not issued a comment, Sinclair Broadcasting announced it will also not air Kimmel's show on its 38 ABC affiliates, including those in major markets like Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.

