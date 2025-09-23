Karnataka's Caste Census Faces Technical Hurdles Amidst Political Criticism

The caste census in Karnataka, formally known as the Social and Educational Survey, is currently facing significant technical challenges during its operation. Conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, the survey has encountered issues such as server failures and software glitches, causing delays and setbacks in the data collection process.

Despite these problems, the commission has deployed around 1.75 lakh enumerators to gather information from roughly 7 crore residents across 2 crore households. The survey, headquartered in various districts including Bengaluru South and Raichur, has been criticized by opposition parties, with the BJP and JD(S) questioning its efficacy amid the technical snags.

Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Madhusudan R Naik assures that the survey is being systematically addressed by administrative authorities. Although there has been opposition, with claims of systemic issues and logistical challenges, the survey aims to complete its task by October 7, with a comprehensive report expected by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)