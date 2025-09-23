Cricket Skill to Courtroom Drill: Yuvraj Singh Faces ED in Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into illegal online betting activities by questioning former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Officials confirmed that Singh spent more than seven hours at the ED's Delhi office on Tuesday, where he was questioned regarding the money-laundering case linked to the 1xBet betting app.

The inquiry, part of a larger investigation into alleged financial irregularities and tax evasion by betting companies, has seen several notables, including actors and sportspersons, under scrutiny. Besides Singh, former cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and actor Mimi Chakraborty have also been quizzed in the past weeks.

1xBet, registered in Curacao and reportedly functioning in over 70 languages, is in the eye of the storm for allegedly duping millions and evading taxes. The ED's ongoing investigation is also aimed at attaching assets connected to the alleged proceeds of crime and evaluating the end-use of funds received by celebrities endorsing the app.

(With inputs from agencies.)