New Appointments to Rajasthan Public Service Commission

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has acquired new members following appointments by Governor Haribhau Bagade. The appointments include retired IPS officer Hemant Priyadarshi, Professor Sushil Kumar Bissu, and Dr. Ashok Kumar Kalwar, each bringing their unique expertise to the commission.

Hemant Priyadarshi, a 1992-batch retired IPS officer, previously held significant roles such as Director General of Police at the State Crime Records Bureau and has academic credentials in Defence and Strategic Studies and Mechanical Engineering.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Kalwar, a noted oncology specialist, brings his extensive experience from leading hospitals, alongside a prolific record of over 100 research papers. Professor Sushil Kumar Bissu, with his robust 33 years of mathematical teaching background, has actively contributed to university boards and academic committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)