Left Menu

Charting Uttar Pradesh's Future: Vision @2047 Unveiled

At Yojana Bhawan in Lucknow, a meeting was convened to discuss the Uttar Pradesh @2047 Vision Document. Chaired by NITI Aayog CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, the focus was on progress and strategies. A coordinated action plan was proposed, involving experts and officials to enhance policy coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:45 IST
Charting Uttar Pradesh's Future: Vision @2047 Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant review meeting focusing on the 'Uttar Pradesh @2047 - Vision Document' was held at Yojana Bhawan in Lucknow. The meeting was led by NITI Aayog's CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, and aimed at discussing the progress of the vision document's preparation, as per an official release.

The discussions encompassed both the current accomplishments and the strategies moving forward. A presentation detailing the preparation process was showcased to the NITI Aayog CEO, highlighting the necessary steps ahead.

To boost efficiency, a coordinated action plan was proposed, suggesting the creation of a joint team with regional and sector experts, NITI Aayog representatives, and State Planning Department members. To review the vision document, a high-power committee under the Chief Secretary will be established, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

 Global
2
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom
3
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
4
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025