Charting Uttar Pradesh's Future: Vision @2047 Unveiled

A significant review meeting focusing on the 'Uttar Pradesh @2047 - Vision Document' was held at Yojana Bhawan in Lucknow. The meeting was led by NITI Aayog's CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, and aimed at discussing the progress of the vision document's preparation, as per an official release.

The discussions encompassed both the current accomplishments and the strategies moving forward. A presentation detailing the preparation process was showcased to the NITI Aayog CEO, highlighting the necessary steps ahead.

To boost efficiency, a coordinated action plan was proposed, suggesting the creation of a joint team with regional and sector experts, NITI Aayog representatives, and State Planning Department members. To review the vision document, a high-power committee under the Chief Secretary will be established, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)