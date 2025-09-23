Crackdown on Corruption: Odisha Officials Arrested

In a significant crackdown on corruption, two senior Odisha government officials were arrested this week. Among them, Odisha Administrative Service officer Siba Mallick, the tahsildar of Mahakalpada in Kendrapara district, was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to facilitate the removal of an illegal structure obstructing a property owner's access.

The vigilance department swiftly acted upon complaints and conducted a raid, during which Rs 1.54 lakh in cash was seized. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Sudarsan Khatua, former secretary of Bamanbindha Service Co-operative Society in Bhadrak district, was apprehended for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13.32 lakh. Khatua reportedly manipulated official records during the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 to misappropriate public funds.

The arrests underscore a growing focus on tackling corruption within the government's ranks. Authorities remain vigilant as they aim to restore public trust and ensure accountability in public service operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)