Social Media Trap: A Disturbing Case of Exploitation in Kalyan

In Kalyan, Maharashtra, a 17-year-old girl was subjected to sexual exploitation by seven men after a man befriended her on social media. The crime was uncovered when her family found objectionable videos online. All involved were arrested and are facing charges under POCSO, with police investigation underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of exploitation emerging from Kalyan, Maharashtra, seven men have been arrested for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl over the past five months. The appalling series of events began when one of the perpetrators befriended the victim on social media, luring her into a deceptive relationship.

The situation escalated when the accused filmed their sexual encounters without her consent, later sharing these disturbing videos with his accomplices. As a result, they collectively blackmailed and sexually assaulted the young victim. The crime was exposed when the victim's family discovered objectionable videos circulating online.

The accused were swiftly arrested and presented before the Kalyan district court, which remanded them in police custody. The victim has since undergone medical examination revealing her pregnancy. Charges have been filed under the Protection of Child Sexual Abuse Act (POCSO), with investigations being led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende.

(With inputs from agencies.)

