Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle

A scuffle at a gaushala on the Nagaur-Jodhpur Highway led to a case of mistaken identity, resulting in a bus carrying pilgrims being attacked. The incident involved the smashing of windows and fear among passengers. Fourteen individuals have been detained by police in connection to the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted on the Nagaur-Jodhpur National Highway after a scuffle at a gaushala ended in the attack of a bus carrying innocent pilgrims. Tangled in a case of mistaken identity, gaushala staff armed with sticks targeted the wrong vehicle.

The scenario spiraled into panic as terrified women, children, and elderly passengers witnessed the violent assault unfold, with windowpanes shattered, causing mass hysteria. The ordeal was captured on video by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who shared it on social media.

Law enforcement has since detained 14 individuals related to the attack as investigations continue. The targeted bus was ferrying devotees from Sriganganagar district, heading towards Kharnal in Nagaur for religious observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

