Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani accused Israel of attempting to jeopardize Gaza's ceasefire negotiations after an alleged attack in Doha on Hamas political leaders. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly, the Emir highlighted widespread condemnation of this act as a threat to U.S.-supported peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:07 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani delivered a significant address at the U.N. General Assembly, accusing Israel of an aggressive move against Hamas leaders in Doha.

According to the Emir, this alleged attack posed a direct threat to truce discussions aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The incident has drawn condemnation from across the Middle East and beyond, with critics warning that it could undermine critical U.S.-backed peace negotiations intended to establish a lasting ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
2
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey
4
Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025