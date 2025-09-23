Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani delivered a significant address at the U.N. General Assembly, accusing Israel of an aggressive move against Hamas leaders in Doha.

According to the Emir, this alleged attack posed a direct threat to truce discussions aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The incident has drawn condemnation from across the Middle East and beyond, with critics warning that it could undermine critical U.S.-backed peace negotiations intended to establish a lasting ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)