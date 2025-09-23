Amit Shah's Mission: Resolving Gandhinagar's Waterlogging Woes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting on Tuesday to address the persistent waterlogging issue plaguing his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar.

During his visit to Gujarat, Shah instructed local officials to formulate and execute plans to effectively eliminate waterlogging problems within a couple of years, according to a government release.

At a subsequent event in Kalol, Shah committed to seeing notable improvements by next year. He also inaugurated or laid the foundation for developmental projects worth more than Rs 114 crore in Kalol, Gandhinagar district, concluding his visit with prayers at the Ma Bahuchar temple in his hometown of Mansa.

