Son Arrested in Shocking Mumbai Businessman Murder Case

A disturbing case of patricide has emerged in Mumbai, where a son allegedly orchestrated his father's murder over a property dispute. The shocking incident unfolded in Kandivali, with police swiftly arresting the son and his business partner following the discovery of crucial evidence.

The victim, 70-year-old Mohammad Syed, owned a metal factory, where he was found dead with multiple stab wounds. CCTV footage played a pivotal role in solving the case, capturing two men entering the premises and later attacking Syed fatally before fleeing the scene.

One suspect, Mohammad Islam, was apprehended after confessing to the crime and implicating the victim's son, Hameed Syed, and his associate Shanu Chaudhary. While both masterminds are in custody, police continue their search for the second hired killer as the investigation deepens.

