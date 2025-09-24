Man Arrested After Fiery Police Encounter in Baghpat

A dramatic police operation unfolded in Baghpat district on Tuesday as authorities arrested Anish, the suspect accused of shooting his minor sister. The arrest came after a tense encounter near the Sultanpur Hatana village bus stand.

Police say Anish fired at officers when they tried to apprehend him following a tip-off. In response, law enforcement returned gunfire, wounding Anish in his right leg, leading to his subsequent capture.

Authorities recovered an illegal pistol, live rounds, and an empty cartridge from the scene. Anish, who had evaded capture until now, has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Police actions underscored the urgency and seriousness of this case.

