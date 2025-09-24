Left Menu

Trump Administration Labels Barrio 18 Gang as Foreign Terrorist Organization

The Trump administration designated the Barrio 18 gang a foreign terrorist organization, reflecting a strong stance against criminal groups in Latin America. The gang, originating in the US and now prominent in Central America, faces a crackdown, though the implications for regional law enforcement remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:27 IST
The Trump administration on Tuesday classified the Barrio 18 gang as a foreign terrorist organization, adding another Latin American criminal group to its list of designees in recent months. Barrio 18, mostly active in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, was initially formed in Los Angeles by Salvadoran immigrants for self-protection.

Following deportations, the gang's influence spread in Central America, where it continues to instill fear. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has significantly impacted the gang's operations by imprisoning over 1% of the nation's population due to alleged gang affiliations, despite concerns of human rights violations.

The designation, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscores the administration's dedication to combating these groups and safeguarding U.S. citizens. The outcome for regional law enforcement remains uncertain, with Barrio 18 marking the latest addition to a list that includes notorious groups like MS-13 and the Sinaloa Cartel.

