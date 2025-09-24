Iran Faces Deadline to Avert UN Sanctions, Says EU

Iran is under pressure to take significant measures as the deadline looms to avoid the reimposition of United Nations sanctions. The European Union's foreign policy chief highlighted the urgency of the situation on Tuesday.

"Diplomacy has a chance. The deadlines are running, and let's see. We need to see some real action also on the Iranian side," stated Kallas, who met with Iran's foreign minister earlier in the day along with European counterparts.

The EU is urging Iranian officials to act quickly and effectively to preserve diplomatic avenues and avert potential sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)