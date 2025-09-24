Left Menu

Iran Faces Deadline to Avert UN Sanctions, Says EU

Iran is facing a critical deadline to take concrete actions to prevent the reimposition of UN sanctions, as emphasized by the EU's foreign policy chief. Diplomacy remains a possibility, but time is running short, necessitating prompt real action from Iran.

Updated: 24-09-2025 01:41 IST
Iran Faces Deadline to Avert UN Sanctions, Says EU
Iran is under pressure to take significant measures as the deadline looms to avoid the reimposition of United Nations sanctions. The European Union's foreign policy chief highlighted the urgency of the situation on Tuesday.

"Diplomacy has a chance. The deadlines are running, and let's see. We need to see some real action also on the Iranian side," stated Kallas, who met with Iran's foreign minister earlier in the day along with European counterparts.

The EU is urging Iranian officials to act quickly and effectively to preserve diplomatic avenues and avert potential sanctions.

