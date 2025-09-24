Left Menu

Oslo Blast: Police Uncover Explosive Drama Near Royal Palace

Norwegian police investigated an explosion in central Oslo, conducting a controlled detonation of a second device. A 13-year-old suspect was detained. The blast near a university and the royal palace led to an emergency alert to residents. The second device was identified as a 'military-style' grenade.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling turn of events, Norwegian police on Tuesday investigated a blast on a street in central Oslo, subsequently conducting a controlled detonation of a secondary explosive device. The explosion occurred near a university campus, approximately 500 metres from both the royal palace and the Israeli embassy.

A suspect, reportedly a 13-year-old, was detained for questioning. Brian Skotnes, the police officer leading the inquiry, mentioned that authorities are pursuing additional information, and emphasized that initial hypotheses point towards criminal activities targeting other criminals. He confirmed that the incident area is now secure.

In an unusual move, Oslo residents received an emergency mobile alert about the explosion. This incident followed reports of drones near Oslo's and Copenhagen's airports, adding to the region's growing concerns about security threats.

