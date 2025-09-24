Left Menu

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

President Donald Trump pledged backing to Argentina, meeting with President Javier Milei at the U.N. General Assembly. While Trump downplayed the need for a bailout, he and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed stabilization options. The World Bank accelerated $4 billion in investments for Argentina's key sectors, igniting market rallies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 03:04 IST
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster Argentina's financial markets, President Donald Trump offered backing to Argentine President Javier Milei during their meeting at the U.N. General Assembly's sidelines. Trump assured that a bailout was unnecessary but highlighted U.S. support as crucial for stabilizing Latin America's third-largest economy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that all options are considered to stabilize Argentina, including using the $219.5 billion Exchange Stabilization Fund and potentially setting up currency swap lines. This follows Trump's endorsement of Milei's re-election bid, aiming to ensure stability in Argentina's financial sector.

Simultaneously, the World Bank announced the acceleration of $4 billion out of a $12 billion support plan for Argentina, focusing on sectors like mining, energy, and tourism. Despite Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren's concerns on taxpayer implications, markets reacted positively as the peso appreciated and bonds rose.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025