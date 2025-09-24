Left Menu

Tensions Soar as NATO Responds to Russian Airspace Incursions

NATO has warned Russia about its increasingly reckless behavior following airspace violations over Estonia and Poland. After an emergency meeting, the alliance reaffirmed its commitment to use all necessary tools to defend its members. Tensions remain high as NATO countries weigh appropriate responses to future incursions.

Updated: 24-09-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 04:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO has issued a stern warning to Russia after incidents of airspace violations over Estonia and Poland. The alliance declared its intent to use all available measures, military and non-military, to protect its members.

The situation escalated after Estonia reported that Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered its airspace, prompting NATO to respond with Italian fighter jets. Concurrently, Russian drones intruded into Polish territory, with some being shot down by NATO forces.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth backed strong responses, while some European politicians urged caution. The incidents have heightened tensions, as NATO reaffirms its support for Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

