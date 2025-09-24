Left Menu

U.S. Allies Challenge Trump's Middle East Policy Amid Gaza Conflict

Rising global frustration at Washington's handling of the Gaza conflict surfaced at the U.N., testing Donald Trump's Middle East strategy. Allies recognized Palestine in defiance of U.S. objections, questioning Trump's peace efforts. Despite pressing issues, Trump's unwavering stance supports Israel, complicating prospects for peace and the Abraham Accords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 06:12 IST
U.S. Allies Challenge Trump's Middle East Policy Amid Gaza Conflict

Growing global dissatisfaction with Washington's approach to the Gaza conflict has surfaced at the U.N. General Assembly, posing a major challenge to President Donald Trump's Middle East policy. In a bold diplomatic shift, key U.S. allies have recognized the state of Palestine, defying U.S. objections.

Despite promising a speedy resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict upon returning to office, Trump's influence appears diminished as Israel intensifies its military operations in Gaza. Critics cite his unwavering support for Israel as a barrier to peace, while allies question his efficacy as a peacemaker.

Amidst the conflict escalation, friction within the Abraham Accords grows, threatening the paused peace initiatives. Trump's refusal to leverage U.S. power against long-time ally Netanyahu underscores the complexity of the conflict and strains international relationships, as allies push for a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025