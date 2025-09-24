U.S. Allies Challenge Trump's Middle East Policy Amid Gaza Conflict

Growing global dissatisfaction with Washington's approach to the Gaza conflict has surfaced at the U.N. General Assembly, posing a major challenge to President Donald Trump's Middle East policy. In a bold diplomatic shift, key U.S. allies have recognized the state of Palestine, defying U.S. objections.

Despite promising a speedy resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict upon returning to office, Trump's influence appears diminished as Israel intensifies its military operations in Gaza. Critics cite his unwavering support for Israel as a barrier to peace, while allies question his efficacy as a peacemaker.

Amidst the conflict escalation, friction within the Abraham Accords grows, threatening the paused peace initiatives. Trump's refusal to leverage U.S. power against long-time ally Netanyahu underscores the complexity of the conflict and strains international relationships, as allies push for a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)