U.S. Allies Challenge Trump's Middle East Policy Amid Gaza Conflict
Rising global frustration at Washington's handling of the Gaza conflict surfaced at the U.N., testing Donald Trump's Middle East strategy. Allies recognized Palestine in defiance of U.S. objections, questioning Trump's peace efforts. Despite pressing issues, Trump's unwavering stance supports Israel, complicating prospects for peace and the Abraham Accords.
Growing global dissatisfaction with Washington's approach to the Gaza conflict has surfaced at the U.N. General Assembly, posing a major challenge to President Donald Trump's Middle East policy. In a bold diplomatic shift, key U.S. allies have recognized the state of Palestine, defying U.S. objections.
Despite promising a speedy resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict upon returning to office, Trump's influence appears diminished as Israel intensifies its military operations in Gaza. Critics cite his unwavering support for Israel as a barrier to peace, while allies question his efficacy as a peacemaker.
Amidst the conflict escalation, friction within the Abraham Accords grows, threatening the paused peace initiatives. Trump's refusal to leverage U.S. power against long-time ally Netanyahu underscores the complexity of the conflict and strains international relationships, as allies push for a two-state solution.
