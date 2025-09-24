Constructive Trade Discussions: Canada and China's Path to Reconciliation

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently held constructive trade talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, aiming to resolve ongoing tariff conflicts between the two nations. Both leaders met on the sidelines of a U.N. assembly in New York, marking a significant step towards mending strained relations.

Deteriorating ties had emerged after Canada imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminium, prompting a backlash from Beijing with hefty taxes on Canadian canola imports. However, dialogue remains open, with the Chinese side indicating these tariffs are still provisional.

The discussions took on a broader scope, touching upon tariffs aligned with U.S. policies, agricultural products, seafood, and electric vehicles. Both leaders expressed a willingness to deepen dialogue, with expectations set for future meetings to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address core interests.