Amit Chakkalackal Denies Ownership of Seized Luxury Vehicles After Customs Raid

Actor Amit Chakkalackal clarified that only one seized car belonged to him after customs raided his premises. The search was part of 'Operation Numkhor', targeting illegally imported luxury vehicles. Many of these cars were linked to other crimes, including tax evasion and smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:08 IST
The recent customs raid at actor Amit Chakkalackal's residence led to the seizure of multiple high-end vehicles. The actor has clarified that only one of the cars belongs to him, while the rest were with him for renovation and repair purposes.

The raid, part of Operation Numkhor, aimed to uncover illegally imported luxury cars from Bhutan. These vehicles were reportedly brought into the country using forged documents. The customs department found links between these vehicles and other illegal activities, such as smuggling and tax evasion.

In response to these allegations, Chakkalackal stated he had previously cooperated with customs by providing necessary documentation, and he awaits the verification of his records. This operation included searches at the residences of several celebrities, emphasizing a larger crackdown on such illegal imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

