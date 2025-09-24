Left Menu

Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

Anna Breman has been appointed as New Zealand's first female central bank governor. She joins amid significant changes at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, following criticism over economic management. Breman brings extensive experience from Sweden and is anticipated to restore the bank's plan after recent challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:20 IST
Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

In a historic move, Sweden's Anna Breman has been named New Zealand's first female central bank governor. This announcement was made amid ongoing critiques of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's economic strategies and management.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis emphasized Breman's strong technical skills and leadership experience during a press conference in Wellington. Breman brings to the table a wealth of expertise, previously serving as the First Deputy Governor at Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank.

Taking up her post on December 1, Breman faces the task of steering the bank through turbulent economic waters while preserving its independence in the face of governmental pressures. Her appointment marks a new era for the Reserve Bank, hoping to shift its stance from reactive to proactive policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
2
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
3
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France
4
NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025