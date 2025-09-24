Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

In a historic move, Sweden's Anna Breman has been named New Zealand's first female central bank governor. This announcement was made amid ongoing critiques of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's economic strategies and management.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis emphasized Breman's strong technical skills and leadership experience during a press conference in Wellington. Breman brings to the table a wealth of expertise, previously serving as the First Deputy Governor at Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank.

Taking up her post on December 1, Breman faces the task of steering the bank through turbulent economic waters while preserving its independence in the face of governmental pressures. Her appointment marks a new era for the Reserve Bank, hoping to shift its stance from reactive to proactive policy-making.

