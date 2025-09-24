Left Menu

Kenya and IMF: Paving a New Financial Path

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will send a team to Nairobi from September 25 to October 9 to discuss a potential new program with Kenyan officials. Kenya seeks an IMF-backed loan to manage external debt and maintain economic stability. Previous IMF programs failed due to fiscal deficits and protests against tax increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:04 IST
Kenya and IMF: Paving a New Financial Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund announced it will dispatch officials to Nairobi from September 25 through October 9 to initiate conversations with the Kenyan government regarding a potential new financial program. This move follows Kenya's aim for a funded IMF deal in order to manage debt and economic fortitude.

Central bank governor Kamau Thugge previously articulated Kenya's intent to secure a funded IMF program. Haimanot Teferra, IMF's mission chief, confirmed these discussions would advance soon between the IMF staff and Kenyan authorities to address external debt repayments.

Earlier in the year, Kenya did not secure the final installment of its previous IMF support arrangement due to fiscal challenges and socio-political unrest ignited by unimplemented tax reforms. This context heightens the anticipation surrounding the upcoming talks.

TRENDING

1
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France
2
NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

 India
3
Kharge Criticizes NDA Government for Bihar's Economic Stagnation and Caste Policy

Kharge Criticizes NDA Government for Bihar's Economic Stagnation and Caste P...

 India
4
Optus Slammed with $66 Million Fine for Predatory Sales Practices

Optus Slammed with $66 Million Fine for Predatory Sales Practices

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025