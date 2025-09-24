Kenya and IMF: Paving a New Financial Path
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will send a team to Nairobi from September 25 to October 9 to discuss a potential new program with Kenyan officials. Kenya seeks an IMF-backed loan to manage external debt and maintain economic stability. Previous IMF programs failed due to fiscal deficits and protests against tax increases.
The International Monetary Fund announced it will dispatch officials to Nairobi from September 25 through October 9 to initiate conversations with the Kenyan government regarding a potential new financial program. This move follows Kenya's aim for a funded IMF deal in order to manage debt and economic fortitude.
Central bank governor Kamau Thugge previously articulated Kenya's intent to secure a funded IMF program. Haimanot Teferra, IMF's mission chief, confirmed these discussions would advance soon between the IMF staff and Kenyan authorities to address external debt repayments.
Earlier in the year, Kenya did not secure the final installment of its previous IMF support arrangement due to fiscal challenges and socio-political unrest ignited by unimplemented tax reforms. This context heightens the anticipation surrounding the upcoming talks.
