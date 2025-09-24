Morena District Cracks Down on Criminals with Mass Suspension of Arms Licences

A major crackdown on arms licences has been initiated in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, as authorities suspended permits for 282 individuals embroiled in criminal cases, officials announced on Wednesday.

This unprecedented action marks the first time such a substantial number of arms licences have been pulled in the district, officials noted.

The district's Superintendent of Police compiled a list of 411 individuals with registered arms, based on criminal cases either ongoing in courts or newly filed. Following recommendations, show-cause notices were issued for pending cases, leading to 282 suspensions when documentation wasn't presented.

A total of 129 individuals provided acquittal documents, avoiding suspension. Remaining offenders must now surrender firearms, facing prosecution under the Arms Act if noncompliant, stated Morena SP Sameer Saurabh. He emphasized the cultural prominence of firearms in the Gwalior-Chambal region, where guns are often seen as status symbols but misuse has been rampant.

The district currently has over 25,000 registered arms licence holders, highlighting the scale of the operation.

