Iran's Missile Ambitions: Rebuilding Amidst International Pressure

Iran is in the process of rebuilding its missile-production facilities, which were targeted by Israel during the 12-day war in June, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press have revealed. However, a crucial component for this reconstruction — planetary mixers needed for solid-fuel missile production — remains elusive.

The solid-fuel missiles are key military deterrents for Iran, which anticipates further conflict with Israel. Missile experts indicate Tehran is likely targeting these mixers from international sources, including China, as it prepares for potential UN sanctions against its missile program.

The urgency of Iran's rebuilding efforts demonstrates the strategic importance placed on its missile capabilities, even as its nuclear sites remain less prioritized. Despite the challenges, Tehran remains committed to advancing its missile program, indicating these capabilities are unlikely to be negotiated away in discussions with the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)