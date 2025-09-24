Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Amidst Rising Tensions in Gaza

As Israeli forces advance on Gaza City, international pressure mounts for a ceasefire. Despite calls to evacuate, many Palestinians remain trapped amidst escalating violence and humanitarian crises. U.S. President Trump discusses conflict resolution with Muslim leaders at the United Nations, while civilian casualties continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces continued their advance towards Gaza City on Wednesday, putting at risk the lives of Palestinians who hope for a ceasefire to avert further loss of homes and civilian casualties.

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in discussions with leaders from Muslim countries at the United Nations to explore means of ending the ongoing conflict. The Emirati news agency WAM reported that these talks emphasized achieving a ceasefire and potentially meeting with Israeli officials next.

The escalation has drawn widespread international criticism, with reports of civilian casualties mounting amidst ongoing airstrikes and hostilities, prompting some nations to recognize a Palestinian state as frustration grows over the war's humanitarian toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

