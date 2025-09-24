Controversial Godman Evades Arrest Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, earlier known as Swami Parthasarathy, is under investigation following accusations of sexual harassment by several female students at a management institute in Delhi. The allegations include abusive language, obscene messages, and unwanted advances.

Authorities have been unable to arrest Saraswati, known for being a part of a reputed religious organization. In the wake of these accusations, a police crackdown has led to the discovery of a car with a forged diplomatic number plate linked to him at the institute. Previous cases of fraud and molestation also exist against him.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Saraswati, with police keeping a close watch on airports to prevent his escape. Meanwhile, the religious group he was associated with has publicly distanced itself from him and lodged their own complaints regarding his 'illegal acts'.

