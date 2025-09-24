Left Menu

Controversial Godman Evades Arrest Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly associated with a prestigious religious organization, is accused of sexual harassment by multiple students at a Delhi management institute. Investigations reveal his involvement in alleged illegal activities, but he remains elusive despite multiple raids by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:50 IST
Controversial Godman Evades Arrest Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, earlier known as Swami Parthasarathy, is under investigation following accusations of sexual harassment by several female students at a management institute in Delhi. The allegations include abusive language, obscene messages, and unwanted advances.

Authorities have been unable to arrest Saraswati, known for being a part of a reputed religious organization. In the wake of these accusations, a police crackdown has led to the discovery of a car with a forged diplomatic number plate linked to him at the institute. Previous cases of fraud and molestation also exist against him.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Saraswati, with police keeping a close watch on airports to prevent his escape. Meanwhile, the religious group he was associated with has publicly distanced itself from him and lodged their own complaints regarding his 'illegal acts'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Electronics Exposition: A Gateway to Global Innovation and Partnerships

India's Electronics Exposition: A Gateway to Global Innovation and Partnersh...

 India
2
Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

 India
3
BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

 India
4
Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Energy Sites

Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Energy Sites

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025