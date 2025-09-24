Delhi High Court Upholds EVM Use in Elections: PIL Dismissed
The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL advocating for ballot paper use in elections instead of EVMs, backed by a Supreme Court stance on EVM security and voter familiarity. The PIL, led by Upendra Nath Dalai's concerns, was deemed already addressed in past court decisions affirming EVM legitimacy and accountability.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding the use of ballot papers rather than electronic voting machines (EVMs) in general elections. This decision aligns with a previous Supreme Court ruling affirming the reliability and simplicity of EVMs.
Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the High Court emphasized that the apex court had already established that EVMs are secure and user-friendly, with widespread familiarity among voters, candidates, and electoral officials.
The bench dismissed the grievance raised by Upendra Nath Dalai regarding EVM usage, pointing out that the matter had been resolved previously in multiple legal forums. The Supreme Court had supported EVMs, noting that the incorporation of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) enhances vote verifiability and electoral process accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CSIR: A Pillar of Innovation and Industry Collaboration in India's Journey to Viksit Bharat
Sachin Pilot Asserts Change for Bihar Ahead of Crucial Elections
Tennis Legend Nikola Pilic Leaves Lasting Legacy
Injury Woes Pile Up for Arsenal Ahead of Key Fixtures
Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle