Delhi High Court Upholds EVM Use in Elections: PIL Dismissed

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding the use of ballot papers rather than electronic voting machines (EVMs) in general elections. This decision aligns with a previous Supreme Court ruling affirming the reliability and simplicity of EVMs.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the High Court emphasized that the apex court had already established that EVMs are secure and user-friendly, with widespread familiarity among voters, candidates, and electoral officials.

The bench dismissed the grievance raised by Upendra Nath Dalai regarding EVM usage, pointing out that the matter had been resolved previously in multiple legal forums. The Supreme Court had supported EVMs, noting that the incorporation of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) enhances vote verifiability and electoral process accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)