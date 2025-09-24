Union Minister Advocates for Uniform Civil Code and AIIMS Expansion in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has expressed support for the long-debated Uniform Civil Code (UCC), emphasizing its potential to create a national framework for managing temples, including Sabarimala. Addressing a public gathering at his outreach programme in Mevida, he stated that such a framework could regulate religious institutions more effectively.

Gopi noted that the introduction of the UCC would pave the way for necessary changes for different communities and suggested the establishment of a Devaswom Department to standardize administration. Responding to inquiries about the impact on Sabarimala, he mentioned the possible formation of a national system akin to a 'Hindu Religious Consortium' for temple management.

In addition, Gopi advocated for the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala, arguing it would provide significant healthcare benefits and boost local tourism. He personally urged the state chief minister to allocate land for the institute, highlighting its potential to benefit neighboring districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)