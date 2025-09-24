Left Menu

Prime Accused in Manipur Ambush Arrested Amid Recovery of Arms

The prime suspect in the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur has been arrested, and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. The attack resulted in the deaths of two personnel. Raids continue to apprehend other culprits involved in the incident.

The main suspect in the September 19 ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur has been apprehended, a senior police official announced on Wednesday. The attack resulted in the deaths of two personnel and injured five others.

Based on the suspect's information, security forces recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition implicated in the attack. The accused, identified as Khundongbam Ojit Singh, a former member of the banned People's Liberation Army, was directly involved in the attack, said Manipur's Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh.

Ongoing raids aim to capture additional individuals involved. Manipur, under President's Rule since February, continues to grapple with ethnic conflicts and security challenges, including the lack of AFSPA coverage in certain areas.

