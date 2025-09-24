Mystery Unfolds in Itanagar: Woman's Body Found Beneath Kitchen

A chilling discovery was made on the outskirts of Itanagar, where the body of a woman was found buried beneath the kitchen floor of a house owned by Kamal Pradhan, who has been missing for a week.

Police responded promptly after receiving a report of a foul smell emanating from the property, leading to the grim find. An executive magistrate was present to oversee the scene, while forensic experts have been called in to assist in the investigation.

The case has been registered at Chimpu police station, and authorities are examining all possible angles to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)