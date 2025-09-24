Luxury Car Smuggling Operation Unveils Shocking Network
Authorities are investigating a luxury car smuggling operation that potentially involves money laundering, gold and drug trafficking, and possible terror funding. The initial probe has uncovered illegal importation of high-end cars from Bhutan. Multiple agencies, including the ED and NIA, are joining the investigation.
- Country:
- India
A recent luxury car smuggling case has exposed a network involving potential money laundering and illegal activities, according to the Customs Preventive Wing. The Enforcement Directorate has joined the investigation, considering possible links to terror funding, along with the Customs Commissioner, who shared emerging evidence of financial crimes.
In ongoing efforts, the Customs office, along with other central agencies, is scrutinizing the smuggling racket, which has allegedly facilitated cross-border illegal activities, including gold and drug trafficking. Dr. T. Tiju of the Customs Preventive Commissioner stated further investigation is required to explore these illicit connections.
Meanwhile, a significant seizure of 36 high-end luxury cars from locations across Kerala has been conducted under 'Operation Numkhor.' Authorities revealed cases of tax evasion and forged documentation associated with the vehicles from Bhutan, stressing the operation poses a severe threat to national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
