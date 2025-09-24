Left Menu

Security Tightens as Trump Set to Attend Ryder Cup

As the Ryder Cup kicks off on Friday, heightened security measures will be in place with President Trump attending at the Bethpage Black Course. Security includes helicopters and drones from New York State Police. Despite traffic and inconvenience, the event's allure remains strong, with tickets priced upwards of $1,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:52 IST
Security Tightens as Trump Set to Attend Ryder Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heightened security measures are set for the Ryder Cup's commencement on Friday, particularly with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to appear at the renowned Bethpage Black Course. The New York State Police plan to display their strength with helicopters, drones, and their Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear response team at the event.

As thousands of ticketholders brave Long Island's notorious traffic, navigating road closures around Bethpage State Park has become an expected challenge. With airport-style screenings in place, organizers recommend early arrival due to anticipated scrutiny and potential delays.

In spite of these arrangements, the event is anticipated to draw support from the local Republican base. The Ryder Cup, though prestigious, could risk disappointing fans if lengthy delays occur, reminiscent of recent incidents during high-profile sporting events attended by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

 Thailand
2
Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

 India
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

 India
4
Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025