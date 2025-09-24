Security Tightens as Trump Set to Attend Ryder Cup

Heightened security measures are set for the Ryder Cup's commencement on Friday, particularly with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to appear at the renowned Bethpage Black Course. The New York State Police plan to display their strength with helicopters, drones, and their Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear response team at the event.

As thousands of ticketholders brave Long Island's notorious traffic, navigating road closures around Bethpage State Park has become an expected challenge. With airport-style screenings in place, organizers recommend early arrival due to anticipated scrutiny and potential delays.

In spite of these arrangements, the event is anticipated to draw support from the local Republican base. The Ryder Cup, though prestigious, could risk disappointing fans if lengthy delays occur, reminiscent of recent incidents during high-profile sporting events attended by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)