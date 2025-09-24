Ukrainians Skeptical as Trump Shifts Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainians have reacted with skepticism to former President Donald Trump's recent shift in rhetoric regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia. Historically known for his inconsistent statements, Trump stated he believes Ukraine could reclaim its land from Russian occupation. However, this promise is not backed by any clear action plan, causing doubt among Ukrainians.

Citizens remain distrustful, especially after Trump's previous comments blaming Ukraine partially for the Russian invasion and his reluctance to increase military aid. As a result, many Ukrainians doubt his commitment to enforcing the tough sanctions necessary to sway Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite Trump's international meetings and diplomatic attempts, tangible outcomes remain elusive. With Russia currently occupying a significant portion of Ukraine, there is little indication of enhanced U.S. military support, leaving the nation predominantly reliant on European and NATO allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)