Spanish Military Jet's GPS Jamming Incident Sparks Concern Near Russian Territory

A Spanish military jet carrying Defence Minister Margarita Robles experienced GPS interference near Russia's Kaliningrad on a flight to Lithuania. Despite signal disruptions, the flight proceeded due to the aircraft's encrypted system. Similar interference incidents have been blamed on Russia, which denies allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Spanish military jet, with Defence Minister Margarita Robles onboard, encountered a GPS interference as it flew near Russia's Kaliningrad exclave en route to Lithuania. The Spanish Defence Ministry confirmed the incident, declining to provide extensive details.

Relatives of Spanish airmen, part of the NATO mission in the Baltic region, were also on the flight. Despite the GPS disruption, an encrypted system ensured the aircraft's safe travel, as reported by a confidential defence source. This occurrence is notable in the backdrop of escalating tensions and increased Spanish presence following airspace violations in Poland.

Both Spanish and Lithuanian officials criticized Russia, which denies any wrongdoing, for these frequent disruptions in the region, aiming to safeguard strategic interests from potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

