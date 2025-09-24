Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at ICE Office in Dallas
A tragic incident occurred at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, where three people were shot and the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the incident on CNN, further details are yet to be released. Emergency services congregated at the scene.
A shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas left three individuals injured, with the suspected shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the agency's director.
Speaking on CNN, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed this grim turn of events on Wednesday but didn't provide further immediate details.
Emergency vehicles and responders quickly arrived, setting up along a highway adjacent to the facility as they managed the unfolding situation. The community awaits more comprehensive information as the investigation continues.
