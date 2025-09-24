Indian Court Dismisses X's Legal Challenge on Content Regulation

An Indian court has dismissed X's legal challenge to the nation's content removal system, arguing that the platform must adhere to local laws. The court rejected X's claims of censorship, emphasizing the platform's duty of accountability.

X, led by Elon Musk, has faced similar compliance issues globally. In India, the company argued the government's measures were unconstitutional. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has intensified internet regulation, granting more officials the power to issue takedown orders through a new government portal.

The Karnataka High Court's decision follows extensive legal debates. The government defends its actions as necessary for curbing unlawful content and maintaining social harmony. With tech giants like Google and Meta in support, India's commitment to internet policing remains steadfast.

(With inputs from agencies.)