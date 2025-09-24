Left Menu

Indian Court Dismisses X's Legal Challenge on Content Regulation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian court has dismissed X's legal challenge to the nation's content removal system, arguing that the platform must adhere to local laws. The court rejected X's claims of censorship, emphasizing the platform's duty of accountability.

X, led by Elon Musk, has faced similar compliance issues globally. In India, the company argued the government's measures were unconstitutional. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has intensified internet regulation, granting more officials the power to issue takedown orders through a new government portal.

The Karnataka High Court's decision follows extensive legal debates. The government defends its actions as necessary for curbing unlawful content and maintaining social harmony. With tech giants like Google and Meta in support, India's commitment to internet policing remains steadfast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

