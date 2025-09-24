Indian Court Dismisses X's Legal Challenge on Content Regulation
An Indian court upheld the country's content removal mechanism, dismissing X's challenge against it. The social media platform argued the measures were akin to censorship, but the court emphasized accountability. This ruling reflects India's increasing internet oversight efforts amid concerns over unlawful and divisive content.
An Indian court has dismissed X's legal challenge to the nation's content removal system, arguing that the platform must adhere to local laws. The court rejected X's claims of censorship, emphasizing the platform's duty of accountability.
X, led by Elon Musk, has faced similar compliance issues globally. In India, the company argued the government's measures were unconstitutional. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has intensified internet regulation, granting more officials the power to issue takedown orders through a new government portal.
The Karnataka High Court's decision follows extensive legal debates. The government defends its actions as necessary for curbing unlawful content and maintaining social harmony. With tech giants like Google and Meta in support, India's commitment to internet policing remains steadfast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Court Dismisses Elon Musk's Challenge to Content Regulations
Court Upholds India's Content Moderation Mechanism Against Elon Musk's X
Prime Minister Modi's Condolences on Saudi Cleric's Passing
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Redeveloped Tripureswari Temple, Strengthening Cultural Ties
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Revamped Tripureswari Temple