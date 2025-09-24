Jammu and Kashmir AAP Leader Challenges His Detention in Court

Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Mehraj Malik, contested his detention under the Public Safety Act by filing a habeas corpus petition in the High Court. Accusing authorities of personal bias, the petition seeks Rs 5 crore in compensation and questions his arrest from Doda on September 8.

The court, presided by Justice Chatterji Koul, issued notices to several governmental figures, including the Principal Secretary of Home Department and Doda's district magistrate. October 14 is the deadline for these entities to submit their responses. Malik's legal representative, Advocate Rahul Pant, emphasized the urgency of resolving the matter due to Malik's role as a public servant.

This marks the first instance of a sitting MLA being detained under the PSA, inciting protests and political backlash in the region. The PSA permits detention without charge or trial for a maximum of two years. Malik's legal team argues the detention is unfair, citing several alleged biases within the district magistrate's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)