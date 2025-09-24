Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir AAP Leader Challenges His Detention in Court

Mehraj Malik, president of Jammu and Kashmir AAP and MLA, has filed a habeas corpus petition against his detention under the Public Safety Act. The High Court has issued notices to relevant authorities to respond by October 14. Malik claims Rs 5 crore compensation, alleging personal bias in his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir AAP Leader Challenges His Detention in Court
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Mehraj Malik, contested his detention under the Public Safety Act by filing a habeas corpus petition in the High Court. Accusing authorities of personal bias, the petition seeks Rs 5 crore in compensation and questions his arrest from Doda on September 8.

The court, presided by Justice Chatterji Koul, issued notices to several governmental figures, including the Principal Secretary of Home Department and Doda's district magistrate. October 14 is the deadline for these entities to submit their responses. Malik's legal representative, Advocate Rahul Pant, emphasized the urgency of resolving the matter due to Malik's role as a public servant.

This marks the first instance of a sitting MLA being detained under the PSA, inciting protests and political backlash in the region. The PSA permits detention without charge or trial for a maximum of two years. Malik's legal team argues the detention is unfair, citing several alleged biases within the district magistrate's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Metro Extends Smart Card Validity to Boost Usage

Kolkata Metro Extends Smart Card Validity to Boost Usage

 India
2
Family Feud Over Ancestral Fortune: Bharat Pittie's Legal Battle

Family Feud Over Ancestral Fortune: Bharat Pittie's Legal Battle

 India
3
Iran's Nuclear Tension: A Diplomatic Standoff at the U.N.

Iran's Nuclear Tension: A Diplomatic Standoff at the U.N.

 Global
4
Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: A Vision for Future Reforms

Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: A Vision for Future Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025