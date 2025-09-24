Tragedy Strikes Dallas ICE Office: Shooting Leaves Multiple Casualties

A tragic shooting unfolded at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on Wednesday, leaving several wounded and one person dead. The shooter reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to federal officials.

Authorities responded swiftly to the scene early in the morning after receiving reports of gunfire at the facility, which is known for processing individuals and determining their release status. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed multiple casualties and injuries on social media.

The Dallas Police Department coordinated a heavy response to the incident, which saw the shooter allegedly taking a sniper position on a nearby rooftop. The scene remains under active investigation as police gather further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)