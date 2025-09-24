Tensions Flare in Ladakh: Statehood Protests Turn Deadly
Protests in India's Ladakh region turned deadly as demonstrators clashed with police, leading to at least four deaths. Activists demand statehood and job quotas after the region lost autonomy in 2019. Violence prompted government talks, but unrest continues as authorities urge peace and ban gatherings.
At least four people died, and dozens were injured in Ladakh on Wednesday amidst protests demanding statehood and job quotas for local residents. The unrest erupted in the Himalayan region as police clashed with demonstrators, two sources informed Reuters.
The violence underscores escalating tensions since Ladakh lost autonomy in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government restructured it, detaching it from Jammu and Kashmir. Protest leader Sonam Wangchuk and others seek special status to protect tribal areas through elected local bodies. As violence erupted, Thupstan Tswang, Chairman of the Leh Apex Body, vowed to continue the fight.
The Bharatiya Janata Party office in Leh was vandalized and set on fire, with ANI reporting black smoke billowing from the building. Clashes escalated, with stones thrown and tear gas deployed as more than 50, including 20 police, were injured. Ladakh's leaders continue discussions with India's home ministry, hoping to address grievances before the next scheduled talks on October 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- protests
- statehood
- violence
- India
- job quotas
- autonomy
- Sonam Wangchuk
- Thupstan Tswang
- clashes
ALSO READ
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy
India's Women Cricketers Amp Up Fielding Skills Ahead of World Cup
India Expands Medical Education Initiatives with New PG and UG Seats
India Tightens Import Restrictions on Thai Silver Jewellery
Revitalizing Northeast India's Craft Heritage: A Call for Council and Collaboration