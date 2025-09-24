Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility Leaves Communities on Edge

A tragic shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas has left three individuals injured, with the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced there are multiple injuries and fatalities reported at the field office, while the investigation into the motive for the act continues. She acknowledged a trend of increased targeting of ICE agents.

Emergency responders and law enforcement rushed to the scene at Interstate 35 East, causing traffic disruptions near Dallas Love Field airport. Details remain sparse as ICE and Homeland Security delve into the incident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)