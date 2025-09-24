Left Menu

Turning Waste into Power: Kerala's Green Energy Revolution

Kerala's capital is making headlines with an innovative project that transforms sewage sludge into electricity. Inaugurated by Minister M B Rajesh, the Rs 36-crore plant at Muttathara, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to tackle the region's sludge problem while generating sustainable power.

A revolutionary initiative in Kerala's capital is set to transform the way sewage sludge is managed, with a new plant converting waste into electricity. On Wednesday, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh inaugurated the construction of a Rs 36-crore 'Omni Processor' at the Muttathara sewage treatment facility.

Funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the project aims to resolve long-standing sludge management challenges by transforming faecal sludge and biosolids into electricity. The plant, which handles up to 10.7 million litres of sewage daily, also produces by-products like distilled water and ash.

The initiative marks a significant advancement in Kerala's waste management efforts, initially proposed for Hyderabad. Overcoming several bureaucratic hurdles, including clearance from the Airport Authority, the state's proactive measures have enabled the project's relocation to Thiruvananthapuram, with operation set for next March.

