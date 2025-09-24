Iran's Nuclear Tension: A Diplomatic Standoff at the U.N.

Iran has publicly reiterated its stance against developing nuclear weapons, as declared by President Masoud Pezeshkian at the U.N. General Assembly. This statement comes amid impending international sanctions due to allegations by the U.S. and European powers about Tehran's nuclear aspirations.

Recently, Britain, France, and Germany initiated a 30-day sanction reimposition process, claiming Iran's non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. These nations have proposed a delay in sanctions to negotiate a lasting agreement, contingent upon Iran restoring U.N. nuclear inspectors' access and engaging in dialogue with the U.S.

Pezeshkian criticized the European move as illegal and influenced by the U.S. Despite the looming sanction deadline, dialogues continue, with all parties leaving the door open for potential agreements before the September 27 deadline. Failure to reach a consensus will see the return of U.N. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)