Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured farmers affected by severe flooding in Maharashtra's Solapur and Latur regions that they will receive compensation without restrictions. The government has approved a relief package exceeding Rs 2,200 crore. Infrastructure repairs, agricultural recovery, and business aid are priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:57 IST
Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that farmers affected by recent flooding will receive unrestricted compensation. During his visit to the affected areas, he interacted with farmers assuring them of the government's support.

Fadnavis inspected damages in Solapur and Latur, where fields, homes, and infrastructure have been severely affected. He approved a relief package of more than Rs 2,200 crore, stressing that every affected individual will receive needed assistance.

Key infrastructure projects were sanctioned to address critical needs, including bridges and roads. Fadnavis emphasized the government's commitment to restore affected areas and support agricultural and business recovery without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh

 India
2
PM Modi's Odisha Visit: Boost to Infrastructure and Education

PM Modi's Odisha Visit: Boost to Infrastructure and Education

 India
3
TruAlt Bioenergy Ignites IPO with Anchor Investment Surge

TruAlt Bioenergy Ignites IPO with Anchor Investment Surge

 India
4
Iran's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Bomb Aspirations, Criticism of Israel and European Nations

Iran's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Bomb Aspirations, Criticism of Israel and Eur...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025