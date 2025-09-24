Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that farmers affected by recent flooding will receive unrestricted compensation. During his visit to the affected areas, he interacted with farmers assuring them of the government's support.

Fadnavis inspected damages in Solapur and Latur, where fields, homes, and infrastructure have been severely affected. He approved a relief package of more than Rs 2,200 crore, stressing that every affected individual will receive needed assistance.

Key infrastructure projects were sanctioned to address critical needs, including bridges and roads. Fadnavis emphasized the government's commitment to restore affected areas and support agricultural and business recovery without delay.

