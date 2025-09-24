Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured farmers affected by severe flooding in Maharashtra's Solapur and Latur regions that they will receive compensation without restrictions. The government has approved a relief package exceeding Rs 2,200 crore. Infrastructure repairs, agricultural recovery, and business aid are priorities.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that farmers affected by recent flooding will receive unrestricted compensation. During his visit to the affected areas, he interacted with farmers assuring them of the government's support.
Fadnavis inspected damages in Solapur and Latur, where fields, homes, and infrastructure have been severely affected. He approved a relief package of more than Rs 2,200 crore, stressing that every affected individual will receive needed assistance.
Key infrastructure projects were sanctioned to address critical needs, including bridges and roads. Fadnavis emphasized the government's commitment to restore affected areas and support agricultural and business recovery without delay.
