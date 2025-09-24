Left Menu

Wave of Surrenders: Naxalites Turn Towards Peace in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, 71 Naxalites, 30 of whom carried bounties, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The decision was influenced by government rehabilitation policies and dissatisfaction with Maoist ideologies. This marks a major step toward peace as more than 1,770 Maoists have rejoined the mainstream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against the longstanding issue of Naxalism, 71 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. Notably, 30 of them carried a collective bounty of Rs 64 lakh, highlighting the importance of this development.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai acknowledged the significance, crediting the success to the state's effective policies aimed at eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026. The policies, including 'Lon Varratu' and 'Poona Margem,' have been crucial in attracting disillusioned Naxalites seeking a peaceful life.

With over 1,770 former Naxalites returning to the mainstream, this surrender wave represents a crucial step toward peace in the Bastar region. Government initiatives and rehabilitation policies continue to foster an environment of trust and hope among those once misled by Maoist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

