Wave of Surrenders: Naxalites Turn Towards Peace in Chhattisgarh

In a decisive move against the longstanding issue of Naxalism, 71 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. Notably, 30 of them carried a collective bounty of Rs 64 lakh, highlighting the importance of this development.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai acknowledged the significance, crediting the success to the state's effective policies aimed at eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026. The policies, including 'Lon Varratu' and 'Poona Margem,' have been crucial in attracting disillusioned Naxalites seeking a peaceful life.

With over 1,770 former Naxalites returning to the mainstream, this surrender wave represents a crucial step toward peace in the Bastar region. Government initiatives and rehabilitation policies continue to foster an environment of trust and hope among those once misled by Maoist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)