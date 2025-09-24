Left Menu

Uttarakhand Exam Leak Probed: SIT Investigation Underway

A Special Investigation Team, supervised by a retired judge, is probing the alleged leak of a question paper for Uttarakhand's graduate-level examination. Screenshots of the exam paper were leaked online, prompting a significant investigation to maintain examination integrity. The probe aims to conclude within a month.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an Additional Superintendent of Police is set to investigate the alleged leak of three pages of a question paper from the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination. This probe, under the guidance of a retired high court judge, seeks to ensure transparency and fairness.

The state government emphasized the investigation's importance in maintaining the 'credibility and purity' of examinations. Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan assured that the SIT would complete its investigation within a month, with strict actions promised against those found guilty of the leak.

The investigation follows the arrest of Khalid Malik and his sister Sabia for allegedly leaking the paper. The judge overseeing the probe will visit all districts, encouraging individuals to offer any useful information. Efforts are underway to prevent future occurrences of such breaches.

