Daring Daylight Heist: Jewellery Stolen in New Delhi

In a brazen daylight heist, a man transporting jewellery was robbed at gunpoint in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to the police.

The robbery occurred near Bharat Mandapam as the victim, carrying a consignment of jewellery, was accosted by motorcycle-borne criminals who brandished a firearm and fled with the goods.

Authorities from Tilak Marg police station arrived promptly, initiating an investigation. Officers are scrutinizing CCTV footage and have enlisted the jewellery store owner to help assess the value of the stolen items.

(With inputs from agencies.)