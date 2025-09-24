Israel's Determined Pursuit: Releasing Hostages Held in Gaza
Israel's prime minister has reassured the family of a hostage in Gaza about ongoing military and diplomatic efforts to defeat Hamas and secure the release of all hostages, according to a statement on Wednesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk
In a resolute statement made on Wednesday, Israel's prime minister addressed concerns surrounding the fate of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, reaffirming a steadfast commitment to their release.
The prime minister's office revealed that a synergistic military-diplomatic effort is being diligently pursued, emphasizing that defeating Hamas remains a strategic priority.
This assurance was notably directed towards the family of Alon Ohel, one of the hostages, reflecting the broader objective of bringing all captives back home safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
