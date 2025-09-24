Israel's Determined Pursuit: Releasing Hostages Held in Gaza

In a resolute statement made on Wednesday, Israel's prime minister addressed concerns surrounding the fate of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, reaffirming a steadfast commitment to their release.

The prime minister's office revealed that a synergistic military-diplomatic effort is being diligently pursued, emphasizing that defeating Hamas remains a strategic priority.

This assurance was notably directed towards the family of Alon Ohel, one of the hostages, reflecting the broader objective of bringing all captives back home safely.

