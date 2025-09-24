Ladakh's Turmoil: Unraveling Vested Interests Behind Violence

In a bid to control escalating violence in Ladakh, Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has imposed a curfew following a day of unrest that claimed four lives and left many injured, including policemen. Speaking on Wednesday, Gupta blamed 'vested interests' for inciting protests that turned violent, resulting in arson and clashes.

Protesters, during a shutdown sponsored by the Leh Apex Body, set fire to a BJP office, a police vehicle, and several other cars. Gupta emphasized the events were not spontaneous but seemed to be a premeditated conspiracy. He criticized comparisons being made to uprisings in Nepal and Bangladesh, stating such actions threaten the democratic fabric of the region.

The central government has already initiated dialogue with Ladakh leaders, yet violent incidents continue unabated. Gupta assured the residents of accountability and justice for those instigating unrest, appealing for cooperation from political and religious bodies to restore peace.

