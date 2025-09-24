Ladakh's Turmoil: Unraveling Vested Interests Behind Violence
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta imposed a curfew following violent protests that resulted in four fatalities and many injuries. Blaming 'vested interests' for the unrest, Gupta condemned the destruction by protesters and urged cooperation to identify and hold those responsible accountable.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to control escalating violence in Ladakh, Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has imposed a curfew following a day of unrest that claimed four lives and left many injured, including policemen. Speaking on Wednesday, Gupta blamed 'vested interests' for inciting protests that turned violent, resulting in arson and clashes.
Protesters, during a shutdown sponsored by the Leh Apex Body, set fire to a BJP office, a police vehicle, and several other cars. Gupta emphasized the events were not spontaneous but seemed to be a premeditated conspiracy. He criticized comparisons being made to uprisings in Nepal and Bangladesh, stating such actions threaten the democratic fabric of the region.
The central government has already initiated dialogue with Ladakh leaders, yet violent incidents continue unabated. Gupta assured the residents of accountability and justice for those instigating unrest, appealing for cooperation from political and religious bodies to restore peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- protests
- violence
- Kavinder Gupta
- curfew
- vandalism
- arson
- statehood
- incitement
- peace
ALSO READ
Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs, arson: Govt sources on Leh violence.
Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss of lives: LG Kavinder Gupta.
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Extended Custody in Maharashtra's Surjagarh Arson Case
Supreme Court Seeks Explanation on Delayed Trial in 2016 Arson Case
Arrest in Arson Attack: Activism and Tensions in Jalna